Amid the backlash of the announcement of his partnership with the NFL, JAY-Z is now reportedly on his way to becoming part-owner of an NFL franchise.

TMZ details How will have “significant ownership interest” in an NFL team, however, there was no name mentioned when it comes to a franchise name. In addition, the report states Hov is aiming “to be a change agent for the NFL.” The deal is stated to happen soon.

Earlier this week, Jay sat with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for an announcement of a partnership with Roc Nation and the NFL for entertainment purposes on the field but also social justice reasons. During the press conference, Hov addressed questions about Colin Kaepernick.

I’m not his boss,” JAY said when asked having Kaep assist the deal. “I can’t just bring him into something. That’s for him to say.”

Outside of the press conference, JAY-Z was criticized online for saying “we’re passed kneeling” and it was time for action. He also would make it known he is not reducing the purpose and impact of the kneeling act by the quarterback.

“To be clear, for the room, I’m not minimizing that part of it cause that has to happen. That’s a necessary part of the process. Now that we all know what’s going on what are we going to do? How are we going to stop – cause the kneeling was not about a job it was about injustice. Let me bring attention to injustice. Everyone saying, ‘how are you going forward if Kaep doesn’t have a job?’ This wasn’t about having a job.”

In response to the news of ownership, Eric Reid, who was apart of the same lawsuit against the NFL, but has found a team with the Carolina Panthers spoke after training camp.

“JAY-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin,” Reid said. “Wore his jersey. Told people not perform at the super bowl because of the treatment that the NFL did to Colin and now he’s going to be a part-owner. It’s kind of despicable.”