In an effort to give their rookie QB some more options, the Arizona Cardinals signed former Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver Michael Crabtree to a one year deal. Crabtree worked out for the team two weeks ago leaving without a deal, but with new roster changes, Crab was given a roster spot.

The 31-year-old has started bouncing around the league since leaving the San Francisco 49ers in 2014. Crabtree spent two years in Oakland where he was relatively effective as the second option and played last season in Baltimore where he had his worst season as a 16 game starter.

The wideout who once caught passes from Colin Kaepernick will now catch passes from the number one overall pick Kyler Murray while running routes across from future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald.

Another interesting nugget for those who truly follow the sport is that Crabtree once again will find himself going up against his NFL rival, cornerback Aqib Talib twice a year. Fans will remember the constant on-field fighting between these two that started back when Crabtree was a Raider.

In a viral moment, Talib who now plays for the Los Angeles Rams snatched Crabtree’s chain off during a game during his Denver Broncos years. In 2017, the two went at it again this time resulting in helmets and punches being thrown. Both players were suspended for two games for the incident.

Now, both are in the NFC West and it’ll be interesting to see these two lined up against each other possibly for the last time with Crabtree declining and Talib, 33, most likely nearing retirement.