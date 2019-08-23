2019 has been a great year for the living legend Missy Elliott. In addition to becoming the first female Hip-Hop artist inducted into the Songwriters Hall of fame in June, the icon also received an Honorary Doctorate from Berklee College of Music. So, in an effort to show her gratitude to her fans, she is giving us what we want, new music!! The five-track EP tilted Iconology was released at midnight.

In an Instagram post, Missy writes, “This year has been a tremendous year for me. I am humbled and grateful. Thank you for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me. So, I have a surprise for you. Let’s continue the celebration at midnight tonight. I am dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #throwitback to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance. Sincerely Dr. Melissa “Missy Elliott #Iconology”

Missy is also the recipient of The 2019 MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which will air on Monday, August 26, 2019. This will be the first time in 16 years that she has performed on the show.

What are your thoughts on Iconology?