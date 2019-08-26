Lil B Says New Project ‘Hunchback of Based God’ is Done

Lil B The Based God dropped some news for his fans on Sunday. The Berkeley, California rapper says his latest project Hunchback of Based God is completed. The mixtape title appears to be a play on the popular Disney film The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Lil B is known for sometimes giving his mixtape titles and cover art a movie based theme similar to his Based Jam mixtape, a play on the classic animated film Space Jam.

" HUNCHBACK OF BASEDGOD " IS FINISHED !!!! LOVE YALL!!!! XOXOXOXOXOXOOXXOXO THANK YOU BASEDGOD!! TALK SOON!!! – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) August 26, 2019

Lil B has no scheduled release date for his new project, but the ever consistent rapper won’t shy away from dropping the tape without notice. Lil B’s loyal fans often known as the Task Force have flooded the “Stephen Hawking” rapper’s Twitter with support for the new project.

