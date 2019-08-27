Since the L.A. City Council officially deemed August 24 as “Kobe Bryant Day” three years ago, the date has been a way for fans to celebrate the icon that is Black Mamba – more specifically the 8 and 24 Laker jersey numbers he wore. Now, Mitchell & Ness is taking us back to the 2008–09 season with a special golden edition of his jersey.

Released this past weekend on the day of the occasion, the jersey features an all-gold-everything authentic mesh material. The signature Lakers yellow and purple combo doesn’t get lost though, with both hues present on the collar, trimming and embroidered letters. It’s a gem to cop for those looking to collect or rock regularly, especially for those who remember the 2008-2009 season: it was when Kobe stepped up in his first year without Shaq to truly become the widely-accepted G.O.A.T. that keeps Lakers Nation loyal years after his official retirement. Fittingly enough, it was a pretty golden “Year of the Mamba” for all sports fans and the legend himself, indeed!

Mitchell & Ness’ golden 08–09 Kobe Lakers jersey is available right now at select retailers and online for $350 USD. Take a closer look from a few different angles below: