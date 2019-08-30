It’s been a bit of back and forth between Lord Jamar and Royce Da 5’9, after the latter of the two defending Eminem. The Brand Nubian emcee stated the hood doesn’t have any love for Eminem, which the Royce objected. In the aftermath, Jamar let off a lengthy response. But now is it Eminem’s turn to talk?

30”

No mentions of who, but there is plenty of reason to believe that it was aimed at Jamar, so much so that fans online began to speculate a diss record was being loaded by Eminem. Whether it was for Jamar or not, he took it as such, tweeting the response “Every problem has a solution.”

Eminem is no stranger to beef in recent years, engaging in a back and forth with Machine Gun Kelly last year. DO you think Eminem v Lord Jamar is gearing up?

People think they want this problem ’til they get it. — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 28, 2019