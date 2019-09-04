Akon is not only a musician, but he’s a businessman. He has a record label, clothing brand, numerous charities, and a number of philanthropic endeavors in Africa. He also has a hand in cryptocurrency and launched his first solar energy efforts in the states last year.

Ever since 2014, his company Akon Lighting Africa has been helping provide energy throughout the continent. In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, the mogul says it’s environment-friendly and it’s cost-effective.

Akon also discussed how beneficial his lights can be, especially during times of natural disasters or power outages.

Check out the interview in its entirety below. He discussed his mission around the 22: 00-minute marker and DJ Envy is pretty much floored.