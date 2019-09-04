[WATCH] First Trailer for ‘Bad Boys for Life’ is Here

The bad boys, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, are reuniting to ride or die “one last time” in the first official trailer for the highly-anticipated film, Bad Boys 4 Life.

The trailer for the third installment of the franchise kicks off with the action and the jokes. The video below kicks off with Mike Lowrey (Smith) stepping out of a fly Porsche in slow motion, meanwhile, Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) banged his passenger door on a fire hydrant.

On top of the comedy and heart stopping action, the dynamic duo drove the Porsche through a mall. “We’re not just black, we’re cops too,” Lawrence says from the passenger seat. “We’ll pull ourselves over later.” Of course Diddy’s, or should we say P. Diddy’s, “Bad Boys for Life” played in the background.

The franchise began in 1995 and was followed by Bad Boys II in 2003. Both films together grossed about $414.7 million worldwide, and the two legendary actors were due for a link up.

Jerry Bruckheimer is returning to produce the film, this time with co-directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah replacing Michael Bay.

Bad Boys for Life also stars Joe Pantoliano and Vanessa Hudgens, and is slate to hit theaters January 17th, 2020.