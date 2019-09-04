Illinois Prosecutors to Use R. Kelly’s Marriage to Aaliyah to Keep Him in Jail During Trial

R. Kelly’s 1994 marriage to Aaliyah is coming back to bite him in the rear end.

The rumored couple eloped when the late singer was only 15 and Kelly was 27, but the marriage certificate stated Aaliyah was 18. The marriage was annulled the next year when her family reportedly found out and furiously demanded her to call it quits.

Illinois prosecutors are using this as a reason to keep him behind bars during his trial. The prosecutors wrote to a judge in the Northern District of Illinois, “The government produced in discovery to the defendant the official marriage application, marriage certificate, and annulment records for this marriage. Far from being a one-time mistake, defendant’s sexual abuse of minors was intentional and prolific.”

R. Kelly is facing trial for sexual abuse and child pornography, but the inappropriate marriage proves that he exploits minors and prosecutors are arguing that he’ll be a threat to society if released on bail. “The extent of defendant’s sexual abuse of minor girls is staggering: the Indictment in this district alone alleges five minor victims, and as proffered at the detention hearing, defendant sexually abused those girls hundreds of times before they turned 18 years old,” the filing reads.