Future Awards Scholarships and Giving Away a Pair of Tickets to Every Tour Stop

Future is on tour with Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion and more and announced that he will be awarding a college student on each stop $2000 scholarship towards their tuition and a pair of tickets to the Legendary Nights tour.

To participate, you have to be an active student, follows Future’s FreeWishes Foundation on Instagram, and submit an essay on how it is a dream come true. Future and the team designed the website in order to make dreams come alive. Applications are due before each tour stop in that specific city. The tour will end in Atlanta and it started in Chicago.

https://freewishes.org