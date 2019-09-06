The defense attorney for ASAP Rocky during his Swedish trial has been injured in a shooting in Stockholm.

Forbes details Henrik Olseen Lilja was shot in the head and chest Friday morning by an unnamed gunman. The lawyer called the police on his own and transported to the hospital.

After the shooting, several suspects were arrested for questioning. Witnesses near the shooting state they saw the lawyer engage in a tussle with the shooter before he was wounded, while other witnesses said a black SUV sped away from the scene with police following after the shooting. Suspects include a senior lawyer who is banned from being in contact with Lilja. The shooting was said to occur outside of Lilja’s apartment complex.

This story to be updated.