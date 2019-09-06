R. Kelly is sitting behind bars waiting for his trial for pending federal sex crimes, and every other day he seems to be making a new headline.

It was recently reported that he was transferred from solitary confinement to general population, where he is more comfortable at and still considers himself a legend among the Chicago inmates.

He is granted way more privileges than he had before, including more non-attorney visits. Which means his live-in girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, can pay him a visit but it won’t be the type of visit the singer was hoping for.

Considering that he’s being charged for sex crimes, it will make sense that he’s denied conjugal visits.

R. Kelly’s lawyer revealed that Savage and Clary plan to visit him frequently, but touching will be kept to a minimum. Kelly will only be allowed to hug them hello and goodbye.

Aside from not being able to have sex the women aren’t allowed to bring the Pied Piper any outside food.