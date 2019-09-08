Curren$y dropped some fire with his latest EP Hot August Nights back in August, and it looks like the N’awlins-bred emcee is extending the summer vibes into September with a new music video for the mixtape cut “Must Admit.”

“Cheeky” in more ways than one, the visuals were handled by director Yuset Pozo and shows Spitta Andretti in a position that everyone wants to be in during the last leg of summer — rooftop vibes, FTW! From calling in a barber to get him fresh before the night’s shenanigans, to hosting a few poolside video vixens with barely-there bathing suits on, the Southern indie rap all-star definitely knows how to cap off the season on the right note. Being that in past years we got used to getting mixtapes by the droves from Spitta, Hot August Nights being his only solo delivery of 2019 makes this a moment worth appreciating, especially for those who rep that Jet Life daily.

Watch the new music video for “Must Admit” by Curren$y above, and stream Hot August Nights on streaming platforms and websites like Datpiff.