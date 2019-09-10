Words by Jessica Dupree

The King of R&B Bobby Brown is in the news again, this time for an alleged altercation on a Jet Blue flight from Los Angeles to Boston.

TMZ reports that Brown, who had a first-class ticket traveling from LA to Boston to attend a relative’s funeral, was removed after flight crew members observed what they believed to be “signs of intoxication.” Brown allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol prior to boarding the aircraft.

READ MORE: Bobby Brown Says He’s Still King of R&B: “They Want the Title, They Have to Battle Me”

Brown is said to have turned down the option to board a later flight, and accepted a refund instead. Sources say the flight was delayed one hour as passengers were ordered off the plane while police questioned Brown. Brown has not responded to requests for a comment on the incident and it is unknown as to whether he was taken into custody.

The singer resides in LA with his wife Alicia Etheridge and their children Bodhi, Cassius, and Hendrix.