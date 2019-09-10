Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia have announced Athleticon, a 360 immersive experience that will promote the merger of athletics, wellness, and entertainment. The inaugural Athleticon will happen Friday, October 9 through Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Athleticon is a partnership with IMG that is rooted in the common passion of fitness entertainment.

The convention will be an inclusive and family-friendly experience that is aiming to thrill, energize, excite, inspire and transform lives. The programming for Athleticon will be curated by experts, athletes and influencers will nurturing the body, mind, and soul.

“We are thrilled to be launching Athleticon in October 2020,” Garcia says. “We’re inviting you to step into a new world – and discover our joy throughout this journey. We want to inspire the power and connection of community through these delightful experiences in athletics, wellness and entertainment. These moments of awe are pure magic and incredibly special. The spectacles will wow you and change your thinking in your approach to your health and your life. My training was the foundation that helped me find my path to pursue my deepest personal dream, which has enriched all aspects of my life. Athleticon allows me to share this dream with you in the great city of Atlanta.”

“We’ve always been committed to fitness and health – it’s what sustains us mentally and physically,” Johnson says. “Creating Athleticon is a natural extension of everything we do for our global audience who are connected to the people and brands that inspire them. Whether you’re at the peak of your fitness game or fighting for every gain, I can’t wait to see your transformative journey at Athleticon. Join me and let’s get to work.”

The event is a joint venture by IMG, Johnson’s Seven Bucks Companies and Garcia’s The Garcia Companies.

You can learn more about Athleticon by visiting their website (www.Athleticon.com) or following them on Twitter or Instagram.