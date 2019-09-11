Fabolous made his studio debut 18 years ago on this day.

The Brooklyn rapper released his freshman album, Ghetto Fabolous on one of the worst days in New York: 9/11.

Despite the tragic day and being met with mixed reviews, the album was a commercial success. The collection peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts, moving 143,180 copies.

The album spawned three singles, “Can’t Deny It” featuring the late Nate Dogg, Young’n (Holla Back) produced by The Neptunes, and “Trade It All” featuring Jagged Edge.

The album also had production contributions from DJ Clue, Rockwilder, Timbaland, Rick Rock, Just Blaze, DURO, Omen, Rush Da Spyda, Armando Colon, DJ Envy, and Mono.

Billboard reported that Ghetto Fabolous sold over a million copies in 2003, making it certified platinum.

What was your favorite song on the project?