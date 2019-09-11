The Abstract! Q-Tip Will Be at Bonhams New York Showcasing His Personal Art Collection

Q-Tip has always been known as “The Abstract” of his rap collective we all know and love as A Tribe Called Quest, and now he’s proving exactly why by curating a special art exhibition at legendary auction house Bonhams New York.

Kamaal has been collecting artwork from the likes of Nina Chanel Abney (seen above), Harmony Korine, William Villalongo and Fred Brathwaite, the latter who the Hip-Hop masses may know better as Fab 5 Freddy. Select pieces that will be featured in the show include modern works spanning from 2013 to 2018, one in particular being Richard Prince’s “Untitled” from 2015 that ATCQ used three years ago as the album cover for their final album We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service.

Here’s what Tip had to say to Bonhams exclusively about his upcoming art show:

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to showcase and recognize some of the most talented artists that have inspired me personally and professionally. This would not have been possible were it not for Bonhams’ generosity and commitment in sharing my collection to the public. My hope is that this exhibition will encourage visitors to learn something new, be inspired, and discover the brilliance of some of these incredible emerging artists.”

— Q-Tip, The Abstract

The show will run for two weeks starting on September 20 and ending on October 4. Also, the exhibition is free of charge and open to the public.

For more information, and to preview the pieces featured in ‘Q-Tip: The Collection,’ head over to Bonhams to learn more.