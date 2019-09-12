The flagship New York edition of Love & Hip Hop will return this fall and will bring some familiar faces back to the series in Tahiry Jones, Jim Jones, Chrissy Lampkin, and Somaya Reece.

TMZ confirms Tahiry had a romance with cast member Joe Budden, which was chronicled during the third and fourth seasons of the show. Budden confirmed he will be apart of the upcoming season at the end of his latest podcast where he stated he would be attending a meeting with castmates. His ex-fiance Cyn Santana is also expected to return to the show.

Cast members who will also return for the upcoming season include Yandy Smith-Harris, Safaree Samuels, Erica Mena, Rich Dollaz and more.

There is currently no details if Remy Ma and Papoose will make a return or even have cameos in the series.