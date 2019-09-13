Another awards show, another slew of nominations for Cardi B. The “Press” rapper leads the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony with a whopping 10 nominations, followed by DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and J. Cole who land at 8. Drake follows shortly behind at 7.

The Awards show will return to Atlanta taking over the Cobb Energy Center and will be broadcast to fans on Tuesday, October 8 after an October 5 filming.

Cardi is nominated for MVP of the Year, hot ticket performer, hustler of the year, best collab, single of the year, made-you-look award, and two nods for the best hip-hop video, & sweet 16 categories, which seemingly seems like all of them.

Additional nominations include the late Nipsey Hussle at five, Megan Thee Stallion also with five and DaBaby.

You can check out the nominees below.

Best Hip-Hop Video

21 Savage – “A Lot” Feat. J. Cole

Cardi B – “Money”

City Girls – “Twerk” Feat. Cardi B

DaBaby – “Suge”

Meek Mill – “Going Bad” Feat. Drake

Travis Scott – “Sicko Mode” Feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

The Carters

Travis Scott

Album of the Year

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Meek Mill – Championships

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

DJ Khaled – Father of Asahd

Tyler, The Creator – Igor

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers 3

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard

Calmatic

Dave Meyers

Eif Rivera

Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year

2 Chainz

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

YBN Cordae

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Nipsey Hussle

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled

London On Da track

Metro Boomin’

Mustard

Swizz Beatz

Tay Keith

Best Collab, Duo or Group

21 Savage Feat. J. Cole – “A Lot”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me

DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Lil Baby & Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”

Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Travis Scott Feat. Drake – “Sicko Mode”

Single of the Year

“Act Up” – Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls)

“Big Ole Freak” – Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion)

“Money” – Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B)

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

“Sicko Mode” – Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith (Travis Scott Feat. Drake)

“Suge” – Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade (DaBaby)

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Blueface

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

YBN Cordae

Best Mixtape

Jack Harlow – Loose

Kevin Gates – Luca Brasi 3

Megan Thee Stallion – Fever

Roddy Ricch – Feed Tha Streets II

Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y – 2009

YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir – YBN: The Mixtape

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage – “Wish Wish” ( DJ Khaled Feat. Cardi B & 21 Savage)

Cardi B – “Clout” (Offset Feat. Cardi B)

Cardi B – “Twerk” (City Girls Feat. Cardi B)

J. Cole – “A Lot” (21 Savage Feat. J Cole)

Rick Ross – “Money in the Grave” (Drake Feat. Rick Ross)

Rick Ross – “What’s Free” (Meek Mill Feat.Jay-Z & Rick Ross)

Impact Track

21 Savage – “A Lot” Feat. J. Cole

DJ Khaled – “Higher” Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

J. Cole – “Middle Child”

Kap G – “A Day Without a Mexican”

Lizzo – “Tempo” Feat. Missy Elliott

Youngboy Never Broke Again – “I Am Who They Say I Am” Feat. Quando Rondo & Kevin Gates

DJ of the Year

Chase B

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Esco

DJ Khaled

Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

French Montana

Meek Mill

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

All Hip-Hop

Complex

HotNewHipHop

The Shade Room

WorldStar

XXL

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Nipsey Hussle

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best International Flow

Falz (Nigeria)

Ghetts (U.K.)

Kalash (France)

Lil Simz (U.K.)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Tory Lanez (Canada)