ScHoolboy Q has announced that he will be going on tour for his album Crash Talk.

The run of shows will kick off this fall and NAV will join in on the tour as an opener majority of the dates. There will be 19 dates that will start on November 4 in Houston, Texas and will travel to Chicago, Nashville, Denver, New York before ending December 4 in Los Angeles, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 20. Peep the dates below and see what city he will be in.

Schoolboy Q 2019 North American Crash Tour Dates:

Monday, November 4, 2019, Houston, TX, Revention Music Center

Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom

Friday, November 8, 2019, Nashville, TN, Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Saturday, November 9, 2019, Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

Monday, November 11, 2019, Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia

Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Boston, MA, House of Blues Boston

Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Brooklyn, NY, Great Hall – Avant Gardner

Friday, November 15, 2019, Washington, DC, Echostage

Monday, November 18, 2019, Toronto, ON, REBEL*

Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit

Thursday, November 21, 2019, Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Friday, November 22, 2019, Milwaukee, WI, Eagles Ballroom

Saturday, November 23, 2019, Minneapolis, MN, Armory

Monday, November 25, 2019, Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland

Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium

Wednesday, November 27, 2019, Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex*

Friday, November 29, 2019, San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sunday, December 1, 2019, Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater

Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Los Angeles, CA, The Forum