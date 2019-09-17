ScHoolboy Q has announced that he will be going on tour for his album Crash Talk.
The run of shows will kick off this fall and NAV will join in on the tour as an opener majority of the dates. There will be 19 dates that will start on November 4 in Houston, Texas and will travel to Chicago, Nashville, Denver, New York before ending December 4 in Los Angeles, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 20. Peep the dates below and see what city he will be in.
Schoolboy Q 2019 North American Crash Tour Dates:
Monday, November 4, 2019, Houston, TX, Revention Music Center
Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom
Friday, November 8, 2019, Nashville, TN, Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Saturday, November 9, 2019, Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy
Monday, November 11, 2019, Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia
Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Boston, MA, House of Blues Boston
Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Brooklyn, NY, Great Hall – Avant Gardner
Friday, November 15, 2019, Washington, DC, Echostage
Monday, November 18, 2019, Toronto, ON, REBEL*
Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit
Thursday, November 21, 2019, Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Friday, November 22, 2019, Milwaukee, WI, Eagles Ballroom
Saturday, November 23, 2019, Minneapolis, MN, Armory
Monday, November 25, 2019, Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland
Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium
Wednesday, November 27, 2019, Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex*
Friday, November 29, 2019, San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sunday, December 1, 2019, Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater
Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Los Angeles, CA, The Forum