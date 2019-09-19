Dennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20M to Get her Pregnant

Dennis Rodman just shared some interesting information about his 1993 romance with Madonna.

The NBA legend appeared on The Breakfast Club and claimed the pop icon offered him $20 million dollars to get her pregnant. “She said, ‘Dennis, you know that I’m ovulating,’” Rodman, 58, recounted the “Material Girl” singer telling him in a phone call. “I said, ‘What is that?’ I was trying to f— with her, you know?”

Rodman says he was gambling in Las Vegas when she summoned him with a jet to hook up with her. So he asked to hold the table and went to handle his business and returned right to the game.

“She asked me that if I got her pregnant, she’d pay me $20 million,” Rodman told the radio trio. “That’s if the child was born.”

He didn’t stop there. Dennis Rodman also speculated that Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes, 22, might have been born as a result of a similar arrangement with her trainer, Carlos Leon.

Madonna has yet to publicly comment on these allegations.