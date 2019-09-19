A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is doing what he can to help out Bahamas which was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian.

The Bronx rapper announced that he’s donating $50,000 to UNICEF USA to aide in their hurricane relief efforts.

Lil Uzi Vert promised to match every additional dollar raised up to $50,000. With the potential to bring $150,000 to these children and their families, the funds will provide relief for the Bahamian people who survived the catastrophic Category 5 hurricane, have lost their livelihoods and have been left with little to no water and food.

“The Bahamas need our help, man. You got kids and families left with nothing out there,” said A Boogie. We got to show love and support in any way we can to help rebuild that beautiful place. Every little thing helps.”

To learn more about A Boogie’s CrowdRise fundraiser with UNICEF USA click here.