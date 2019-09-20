A student was suspended from Washington Community High School in Illinois for singing Draco by Future.

In an interview, the student’s father Brandon Porter says his son sang the lyric “Draco in my handbag,” but replaced Draco with “AK” by mistake. Porter also said that his son was singing the song while leaving school on Tuesday. Another student heard him singing but she kept on walking to her bus.

“He was leaving class headed to the bus they came out of one hallway, into another hallway, they all met, leaving going towards the but he was singing the song and she felt threatened by the song apparently, but she kept walking towards the bus or whatnot.”

The boy and his mother were called back to the school, where cops were waiting for them because the female student reported him for harassment.

After launching a full investigation, Porter says his son was given a six-day suspension and banned from after school functions for the rest of the year. Porter says his son didn’t do anything wrong and there isn’t any proof to support his son threatened the female student.

“At this point, it’s her word over his, since when is her word more credible than his, he didn’t threaten her. What witness does she have? It’s not fair. It’s not fair to us. It’s not fair to him.”

The policy says anything that classifies as harassment is subject to “appropriate” action.