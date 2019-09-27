Condolences from The SOURCE are extended to Snoop Dogg and his family after the loss of his infant grandson, who passed away in the hospital.

Snoop’s 25-year-old son Corde Broadus, fathered the child, Kai Love, who was born on September 15, but unfortunately passed on September 25.

TMZ details Kai Love was still in the hospital, in the neonatal intensive care unit, when he passed.

The Doggfather’s wife, Shante, sang “The Love We Had Stays On My Mind” by The Dells on social media after the news broke to express her emotions.

Kai was the third child of Corde and 5th grandchild of Snoop and Shante.