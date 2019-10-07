Trae Tha Truth Supporting Houston Grandmother Who Was Attacked at a Gas Station For Her Truck

Rapper and humanitarian Trae Tha Truth is speaking out after a Hoston grandmother was robbed and beaten for her truck at a gas station.

In an Instagram post, he writes “ I know a lot of yall been seeing the video of an older black woman being abused and robbed at a gas station for her truck.”

“Well let me introduce you to her, he continued “this is Mrs. Shelia Henry, a hard-working black grandmother that didn’t deserve that,”

He went to visit her to show his support and let her know that he is there for her.

“I had to pull up on her to let her know that real ones across the world aint accepting that and we stand with her. Now she got real ones with her.”

He ended by reminding us, it could have been our family member.

“Remember this it could have been one of our mothers or grandmothers. Glad she is safe and got her truck back.

As previously reported the 60-year-old woman was robbed while filling up her tank before she started her paper route. A man walked up to her demanded her keys but she refused and attempted to run away. That’s when the man chased her threw her to the ground and starting pounding his fist into in. While that his happening, his partner in crime was going through Henery’s truck. The thieves were successful in stealing Henry’s car however it was found a few blocks from the gas station.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.