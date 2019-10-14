Words By Dylan Kemp

If you can be sure of one thing after his beef with Drake over a year ago, it’s that Pusha-T has no problem putting you on blast for the world to see.

On Saturday night, the G.O.O.D Music president tweeted out a string of scathing tweets starting by saying “if I find out who is leaking it, I will make a decent example out of u…and no one can stop it, no Kanye, nobody!” This is most likely due to his track Successes and Nightmares being leaked, along with his Lauryn Hill assisted track Coming Home being leaked before the official release date. Back in 2018, Pusha’s track Sociopath was leaked too. However, the track was officially released just a few weeks ago with a verse from Kash Doll.

alll the leaks is cute, i don’t care for real cause once music is old to me it doesn’t matter…but i promise u this, if i find out who is leaking it i will make a decent example out of u…and no one can stop it, no Kanye, nobody! Just cause u think u can play with me ☺️ — King Push (@PUSHA_T) October 13, 2019

However, this is not the first leak coming out of the G.O.O.D Music camp. Kanye West experienced a couple of leaked tracks not too long ago off of his forthcoming Jesus Is King album, not to mention West’s never released Yandhi album being leaked on YouTube in July of this year.

Nobody is really sure what’s going on in the G.O.O.D Music camp, or really why all of these leaks are happening or even who is leaking them. But to whoever has been leaking King Push’s music, you have been warned.