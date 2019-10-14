Words by Dylan Kemp

Its October, and that means its officially homecoming season. Students across the country are patiently waiting to see if their favorite artists will be performing at their homecoming concerts. Over the weekend, Howard University in Washington D.C. held their annual Yardfest, a weekend long event on Howard’s campus full of concerts and socializing. On Friday, artists such as DaBaby, Saweetie, Juvenile and Rotimi took the stage in front of thousands of students and alumni. Around 6 a.m. Saturday, Howard university students received an email from their administration, saying that Kanye West was bringing his Sunday Service concert to Howard’s campus. Along with Kanye was his wife Kim Kardashian and two of their children, North and Saint.

For those that don’t know, Kanye has been doing his Sunday Service concerts since January. They originally started off as exclusive events held in Calabasas but soon transformed into nationwide events, traveling to cities such as Watts, Detroit, Atlanta, and West’s hometown of Chicago

Some students were thrilled that Ye decided to bring Sunday Service to Howards campus, and others were not here for it due to his antics and controversial support of Donald Trump. During his typical on-stage rants, Kanye said to the audience “I was canceled, but as I stand on the lawn of Howard University, do I look canceled to you?”

Kanye West's Sunday Service at Howard Homecoming pic.twitter.com/7sKFGyRlBQ — I'M SO DMV (@imsodmvapproved) October 12, 2019

West seemed to have struck a nerve with audience members when he asked for black people to not stand in the same place if “they start throwing slave nets again”

Kanye said “if they throwing slave nets again how about we all don’t stand in the same place” and the guitarists face fucking sends me 😂😂😭😂😂akskksksksskskdj pic.twitter.com/BZOoFjFzXJ — 🧖🏾‍♀️ (@asia__vu) October 12, 2019

After the service, students and professors alike voiced their opinions. Some of them were positive, and others… not so much.

I woke up to the local news telling me that Kanye West is currently on the campus of Howard University having his Sunday Service. pic.twitter.com/uydbycZ99w — Miss Shawn! (@thepbg) October 12, 2019

Y’all I was THIS FUCKING CLOSE TO @kanyewest HOWARD UNIVERSITY #SundayService #Kanyesundayservice WAS EVERYTHING! HE IS A BEAUTIFUL MAN WHO IS HEALING HIMSELF WITH LOVE! pic.twitter.com/oO3DWCi0jm — Mia (@MiaMarcellece) October 12, 2019