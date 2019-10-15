Since dropping El Capo earlier this year, Jim Jones has been getting critical acclaim from both the industry and fans alike for his latest solo effort. Thankfully, the Dipset veteran is keeping the album promo rolling with a new music video for his Rick Ross-assisted LP cut “State of the Union.”

Also featuring pop rock singer Marc Scibilia on the chorus, “State of the Union” as a song shows both Hip-Hop OGs talking their proverbial rap braggadocio over a fire beat produced by Heatmakerz. For the visuals, director Shula The Don captured the yacht vibes as both Capo and Rozay flex in the flyest gear and alongside a boatload of even flyer vixens. Add a few bottles of Belaire Rose and a handful of iced-out chains into the mix and this is pretty much just another Tuesday night in the world Hip-Hop. Must. Be. Nice.

Watch Jim Jones’ new music video for “State of the Union” with Rick Ross and Marc Scibilia above, and go listen to his El Capo album on all streaming platforms.