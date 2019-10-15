As promised last month with the release of a new single alongside PnB Rock and Murda Beatz, Nicki Minaj’s collaborative collection with Fendi is officially here with options for both men and women.

The Fendi Prints On x Nicki Minaj collection takes its name from that memorable line in “Chun-Li” — “Ay yo I been on/bitch you been corn/Bentley tints on/Fendi prints on” — and the style selections are equally as impressive as her bars on the song. Sneakers, bucket hats, tracksuits, eyewear and a standout leather bomber jacket are just some of the key pieces guys can cop, meanwhile the ladies are treated to all the things girls love: old school door-knocker earrings, bags, bathing suits, outwear and a handful of accessories amongst other items. Even though the designs were overseen by Fendi creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi, it seems as though Nicki had free reign throughout the entire process, whether it was choosing the Pinkprint-inspired hues or the animated graphic motif used on the T-shirts and hoodies that gives her “Chun-Li” single cover an official Capcom-inspired makeover.

Shop the Fendi Prints On x Nicki Minaj collection right now online. Take a look at some of the standout pieces below:



Images: Fendi