Justin Timberlake is gearing up to deliver “fresh” new music to his fans.

He was spotted in the studio with record-breaking rapper, Lizzo, in August and the caption read, “Lizzo flames, brb.” The “Truth Hurts” rapper also posted footage of their jam session to her Instagram story and the caption read, “Did some Rap Sh*t wiff JT.”

“I just called my publishers and I said, ‘You know, I just want to work with young, fresh people, and I want to collaborate more. I’ve been songwriting and producing for so long — I want to experience that energy, and I want to work with people that I think are truly amazing,” Justin shared with HipHopNMore. He also touched on his forthcoming effort with Lizzo: “I think she thought I was lying, but we got in and we got a couple of ideas,” he teased. “I’m not going to tell you too much about what we did together in the studio. If she wants to tell you she can, but it’s flames. It is so good. I am so excited about it.”

He also teased a Meek Mill collaboration on his Instagram account with a photograph of them two talking as he donned a T-shirt that read: “Do you miss me?” in the back. The caption read, “Building.”

Justin Timberlake also confirmed to the outlet that he’s working with SZA. Are you ready for JT to bring sexy back?