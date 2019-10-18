Detroit native Kash Doll has released her highly anticipated debut album Stacked.

The album features “Ice Me Out,” “Kitten” feat. Lil Wayne and her new single to christen the moment of this release “Ready Set,” featuring another Detroit player in Big Sean. The latest single has already surpassed 19 million in streams worldwide.

Along with the release of the album, Kash Doll has released her new autobiographical song and video, “KD Diary.” The video is directed by Nimi Hendrixx and brings you straight to the streets of Detroit for a tour of the rapper’s hometown.

Earlier this year, Kash Doll accompanied Meek Mill across the country on tour and was nominated for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the 2019 BET Awards.

You can check out the video for “KD Diary” above and be sure to check out the album as well.