Lori Harvey was involved in a car accident and attempted to leave the scene but was caught by police officers.

A Sunday night drive in Beverly Hills, California ended with a citation of misdemeanor hit and run for Harvey. Harvey was reportedly texting and driving her Mercedes G-Wagon when she hit a Toyota Prius. The G-Wagon tipped to the side.

TMZ details Harvey walked away from the scene and was located by officers a short distance away. During her encounter with the officers, Harvey facetimed Steve Harvey. The conclusion of the encounter was a ticket, before being allowed to leave.