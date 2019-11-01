By: Amira Lawson

Looks like things for Lil Kim and Trina have made a turn for the better. “The Jump Off” rapper has disclosed to her fans that she and Trina reconnected in the midst of the two’s sad misfortune.

Lil Kim is mourning the loss of her father, Linwood Jones, and Trina has also suffered from the loss of a parent after her mom passed following a battle with cancer. The two were able to confide in each other and rekindle their friendship which led to Lil Kim revealing how the loss of her father helped her heal her friendship with Trina. It is unknown why the two stopped speaking but we are happy to see two female rap icons put their differences aside amid a tragic loss and be there for one another in a difficult time.