Remy Ma Reveals She Made an Agreement With Nicki Minaj Not to Beef When She Was Released in 2014

Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj’s beef reached its peak when the Bronx rapper unleashed her “ShETHER” diss record. During an appearance on Hollywood Unlocked, Remy explained that the battle was for female rappers as a whole.

“What led up to the whole ‘ShETHER’ thing was I just kept hearing so many things behind the scenes and I didn’t understand. Why would you do this to me?” Remy said nine minutes into the interview. “I was already annoyed at everything that was going on. I was like, ‘Yo, as long as this is the way it is, nobody—not just me—no women are going to be able to succeed as long as this is how it is. If you don’t sound like this, if you don’t look like this, if you’re not bowing down to her, we’re never gonna get nowhere.”

Nicki went on to become one of the biggest female rappers in rap history, but Remy says Nicki wasn’t treating artists the way she supported the “Itty Bitty Piggy” artist during her rise.

But interestingly, the Love and Hip Hop: New York star revealed that the Queen rapper initiated a conversation with her in 2014 when she was released and agreed to not feed into any negativity.

“When I came home we had had a conversation where she actually reached out to me,” Remy said. “We had a real conversation. Anything I say, they gon’ say I’m comin’ at you. Anything you say, they gon’ say you comin’ at me. We’re not gon’ let it get to us and I thought that’s where we was at.”

However, Remy Ma is a girl’s girl and doesn’t feel good about the critical-acclaim she received from a diss record.

“It just bothers me that this record that I put out where it’s literally picking apart a female went so viral, and every media outlet wants to talk about it and pick it up; I feel like we could’ve done the same thing working together,” she said on the Another Round podcast in 2017.