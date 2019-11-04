Summer Walker is ready to head out on her Over It tour and it very well may be her last run. The “Girls Need Love” singer hit Instagram after a week of unsavory discussion around her name and let everyone know “y’all don’t deserve me.”
View this post on Instagram
na fr though I’ve decided y’all don’t deserve me lol I knew from day one I was to real for this shit. y’all can have the music & ima just head out. fuck the interviews, photo shoots, videos, & really the shows too. I’ll finish this tour out tho. I’m just a regular person, nothing more. lol people got this fame shit fucked up. I been me from day one, I’m not bout to start acting different, talking different, treating people different, or looking different. people really expect too much from you. Everyday / everything isn’t a miss America bad bitch contest, & I don’t feel the need to put others down to stay relevant. people really just DISCONNECTED…. hiding behind these apps, these filters, the clothes, the makeup, the hair lol a lot of y’all need to step back & get into yourselves.. from a different perspective. take the same amount of time that you normally do to prepare/improve your physical but apply it to your spirit & become COMFORTABLE with the real you, whoever that may be as long as your not hurting anyone. That same amount of time you take to chase the “bag” try putting that same amount of energy into patience, acceptance, understanding, self awareness, self love but I know no one gives a shit about what I’m saying so yeah. peace love & light ✌🏽😇
Despite the social media slander she has received, Summer Walker and her Over It album are blazing the charts and streaming platforms. Hopefully the above message isn’t truly the last run for Ms. Walker.