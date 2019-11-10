At 17 years, Nicole Wray signed her first deal with Missy Elliot and became a household name as a member of Missy and Timbaland’s crew. After what seemed to be a hiatus from the music industry, the R&B soul diva reveals what she’s been up to on a new episode of BET’s Finding: Nicole Wray. The Make It Hot singer details her time in the music industry, the ups and downs of being in the limelight and remember’s a time her preacher told the congregation to disregard her prayers about being in the music business.

During the candid interview, Nicole shares,”Before the Rihanna’s, before the Tearra Marie’s, I was the first female to sign to Roc-a-fella Records.”

Check out her interview below and a few of the hits that ushered her into the limelight.