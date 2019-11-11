Marquis Jefferson, the father to Atatiana Jefferson, has died from a heart attack, according to the Associated Press.

A spokesman for Marquis, Bruce Carter, spoke to the Dallas Morning News confirming the heart attack stating to KDFW he “just couldn’t get back from what happened with his daughter.”

Atatiana was fatally shot by a white police officer last month in her home in Fort Worth, Texas. The officer was responding to a welfare check at her home. The officer, Aaron Dean, has been charged with murder and resigned from the police force.

After the death, Marquis Jefferson filed a temporary restraining order to have involvement in her funeral arrangements, which was granted, delaying the funeral.