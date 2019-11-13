Megan Thee Stallion took the stage at Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD Fest in Houston this past weekend. While all eyes were on Hot Girl Meg during her performance, fans caught a security guard in awe when watching the “Big Ole Freak” rapper. As he watched Megan on the festival’s jumbotron, he became possessed for a few seconds before snapping back to himself. Who knows what was running through his head. All we know is he got caught in the moment of seeing one of the hottest artists in the game live in action.

By now we are all well aware of Megan Thee Stallion’s renowned twerking skills and overall showmanship. The Houston Hottie stands at 5’10,” but the height works in her favor. She can do her dance with the best of them. She often invites her audience onto the stage, in addition to inviting them to “drive the boat.” The boat refers to taking a shot out of a bottle of liquor. Typically, it is cognac and preferably Dusse. The complimentary bottles are courtesy of her signing with Roc Nation. Her “Hot Girl Summer” anthem along with other songs in her catalog caters to the clubs and twerkers.

Earlier in the year, Hot Girl Meg opened up for Meek Mill and Future on tour and has shut down a number of festival stages all over the country. In addition, her mixtape, Fever, won Best Mixtape at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards and she made her SNL debut with Chance the Rapper last month. It is no doubt that Megan Thee Stallion is on her way to becoming music’s biggest artist in demand.