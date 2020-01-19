Oxygen Network is premiering a documentary about Kim Kardashian’s fight against mass incarceration.

The 2-hour documentary features Kardashian West who is currently pursuing a law degree, and recently completed her first year of law school to fight injustices within the system. President Trump granted clemency in 2018 to Alice Marie Johnson serving a life sentence for cocaine trafficking after receiving a plea from Kardashian West in an Oval Office meeting. Since then Kardashian West has spoken up for several wrongly convicted inmates documented in the new Oxygen documentary airing (April 5, 7 ET/PT), “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.”

“It can be exhausting, frustrating, but I know that we can make a difference, and so all the criticism in the world will not deter me from what I want to do,” Kardashian West told reporters at the Television Critics Association.

“I’m very used to criticism so nothing really fazes me. I’m one of those not-human souls that can really deal with it. However I really genuinely just stay focused on cases and people and am extremely compassionate.

“No, I’m not doing it for publicity,” she continued. “I really do and care and spend 20 hours a week away from my family and my kids for his, I aced a test recently,” she said. “There’s so much behind the scenes that has never been publicized . . . . I literally do this every single day and spend time away from my work, everything else, my family, because once you get so deep into the system . . . you just can’t give up.”

Watch the trailer below.