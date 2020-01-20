Following her back-and-forth with Netflix, Mo’Nique got a comedy special with Showtime.

She’s still in an ongoing lawsuit with the streaming giant, but she will star in Mo’Nique & Friends: Live From Atlanta slated to premiere on February 7th at 10PM. The friends in question will be Donnell Rawlings, Prince T-Dub, Just Nesh, Tone-X, and Correy Bell.

The Academy-award winning actress gushed about her new deal on Instagram. “HEY MY LOVES!!!INTRODUCING MO’NIQUE & FRIENDS ON SHOWTIME FEBRUARY 7TH AT 10PM. I LOVE US 4 REAL!!!”

This marks Mo’Nique’s first stand-up special in 10 years. This news comes days after Netflix requested that the comedian’s lawsuit she filed against them be dismissed.

“Plaintiff fails, however, to allege any facts showing that the compensation offered her was the product of discrimination,” according to the legal documents obtained by The Blast. “To the contrary, her Complaint contradicts its core premise by noting that other persons of color, other women, and another African- American woman (like Plaintiff) have been paid substantially more money to create comedy specials for Netflix’s streaming service than what was offered to Plaintiff. And Plaintiff fails to explain why she was entitled to be offered what the stars to whom she compares herself were offered for creating such comedy specials.”

The Parkers star accused Netflix of low-balling her for offering her $500,000 like she doesn’t have a whole Oscar under her belt. She argued that white and male comedians like Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle were offered a significantly larger amount.

The Precious actress says the streaming service discriminated against her race and gender when trying to negotiate her deal that she ultimately turned down.