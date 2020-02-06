The future is looking bleak for artist Future’s oldest son.

Jakobi Wilburn was arrested last month on charges of criminal gang activity, criminal trespass, and altered ID of a firearm.

According to TMZ, the arrest happened in Georgia and Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn p/k/a Future and his son’s mother are gearing up for his defense. He faces five to 20 years in prison on the gang activity charge alone

Wilburn is only 17 years old, however, in the State of Georgia, that is the age to be tried as an adult. He has listed himself as indigent and in need of a public defender.

However, his mother, Jessica Smith, told TMZ that she and Future have been on top of it and are actively involved in his life.

“Our son is a minor and to protect his well being in this trying situation, we ask that everyone please respect our privacy at this time.”

The case may be a case of life imitating art as Future is known for coining the term “Freebands” to reference armed robbery and has helped popularize drug use.