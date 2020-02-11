Tina Knowles has given us the tea about lending her art pieces to her daughter, Beyoncé, and revealed the LEMONADE singer is possibly working on a new project. Tina told WSJ Magazine that the art pieces she lend to her is an important thing to surround yourself with.

“My art pieces are like my children,” she told the outlet. “I just lent some of my art pieces to Beyoncé for her new project that she’s doing, and I’m looking at my walls and it just makes me sad, because I miss seeing all my babies there.”

Tina didn’t release any other information about it the project Beyoncé is doing, but we can’t wait until what the Houston native has in store. Beyonce recently released her collaboration with Adidas and Ivy Park on Saturday, January 18. It had sold out in minutes.