Run The Jewels are ready to hit the road in support of legendary rock group Rage Against the Machine on their 2020 reunion tour.
The announcement comes after the “Legend Has It” has officially gone Gold and being scheduled for Coachella, Bonnaroo, Firefly and more.
The duo will soon release their RTJ4, which was recorded at Shangri-La Studios owned b Rick Rubin and the Electric Lady Studios in New York City.
The album will drop this spring but you can see the tour dates below.
March 21 – New Orleans, LA – BUKU Music & Arts Festival*
March 26 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins
March 28 – Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center
March 30 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
April 10-17 – Indio, CA – Coachella
April 21 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
April 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
April 28 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
May 1 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Aerna
May 3 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
May 5 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
May 7 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place
May 9 – Sioux Falls, SD – Danny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
May 14 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
May 16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
May 23 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival
June 11 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo*
June 19 – Dover, DE – Firefly Festival
July 10 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theater
July 13 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
July 21 – Hamilton, ON – First Ontario Center
July 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Center
July 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
July 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
August 2 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
August 4 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
August 7 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
August 10-11 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
August 28 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival
August 30 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival
Sept 1 – Paris, FR – Rock En Seine
Sept 4 – Stradbally, IR – Electric Picnic
Sept 6 – Berlin, DE – Lollapalooza Berlin
Sept 8 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Sept 10 – Krakow, PL – Tauron Arena
Sept 12 – Vienna, AT – Stadthalle