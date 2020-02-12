Run The Jewels Set to Support Rage Against the Machine on Global Tour

Run The Jewels are ready to hit the road in support of legendary rock group Rage Against the Machine on their 2020 reunion tour.

The announcement comes after the “Legend Has It” has officially gone Gold and being scheduled for Coachella, Bonnaroo, Firefly and more.

The duo will soon release their RTJ4, which was recorded at Shangri-La Studios owned b Rick Rubin and the Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

The album will drop this spring but you can see the tour dates below.

March 21 – New Orleans, LA – BUKU Music & Arts Festival*

March 26 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins

March 28 – Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center

March 30 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

April 10-17 – Indio, CA – Coachella

April 21 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

April 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

April 28 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

May 1 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Aerna

May 3 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

May 5 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

May 9 – Sioux Falls, SD – Danny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

May 14 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

May 16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

May 23 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival

June 11 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo*

June 19 – Dover, DE – Firefly Festival

July 10 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theater

July 13 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 21 – Hamilton, ON – First Ontario Center

July 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Center

July 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

July 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

August 2 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

August 4 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

August 7 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

August 10-11 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 28 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

August 30 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

Sept 1 – Paris, FR – Rock En Seine

Sept 4 – Stradbally, IR – Electric Picnic

Sept 6 – Berlin, DE – Lollapalooza Berlin

Sept 8 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Sept 10 – Krakow, PL – Tauron Arena

Sept 12 – Vienna, AT – Stadthalle