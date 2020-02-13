On February 12, Fuguan Lovick was sentenced to 85 months in prison for shooting a firearm in the Barclays Center.

Lovick aka “Fu Banga”, was initially one of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s co-defendants in the federal trial.

The shooting happening during the Adrien Broner vs. Jessie Vargas boxing match in April 2018. Upon running into affiliates of fellow Brooklyn rapper Casanova, Lovick, 42, fired a gun in the corridor of the Barclays Center.

Lovick already pled guilty to one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He faced a guaranteed minimum of 84 months in prison before seeing Judge Paul A. Engelmayer.

However, government prosecutors were seeking 90-96 months for the alleged crime. His charges carried a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.

Back on May 9th, 2019, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman issued a statement.

“Today, Fuguan Lovick admitted to a brazen and dangerous act of violence. While inside the Barclays Center with Tekashi 6ix 9ine and other Nine Trey gang members, Lovick fired a gun to intimidate rival gang members. We continue our daily work with our law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe and to vigorously investigate acts of violence committed by gang members.”