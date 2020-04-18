YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is suffering from COVID-19 while behind bars in a Broward County jail.

Sources say that Melly has suffered from “labored breathing, body aches, and headaches,” while he awaits his trial for his 2018 double murder case. According to TMZ, Melly is only receiving Gatorade and Tylenol to help with the COVID-19 symptoms. Sources also say that jail staff does not check on Melly every hour like they are supposed to.

On April 2, someone in charge of Melly’s Instagram announced that the Florida rapper had tested positive for COVID-19 while in a Broward County jail.

“Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail,” the caption read. “He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus. He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please.”

A week later on April 9, Melly’s attorney had confirmed that a motion had been filed that would release Melly and allow him to receive medical treatment at home.

However, despite Melly’s diagnosis, earlier this week a judge denied his request to seek medical treatment at home. After denying Melly his request to seek medical treatment at home, the judge said that Melly must request “special medical treatment from the Broward Sheriff’s Office if needed.”