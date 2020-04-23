Louisiana Rapper JayDaYoungan and Pregnant GF Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges in Georgia

In an exclusive story from The Shade Room, it has been confirmed that up and coming Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan and his soon to be baby mama were arrested on gun and drug charges in Georgia and are both being held with no bond.

Youngan and his BM Jordan Brooks are not scheduled for court until December on charges of possession of narcotics, illegal possession of a weapon, and tampering with evidence.

As for the child, this is the first child for the 21 year old rapper and Brooks.

Youngan was arrested earlier this year in Texas on assault charges for hitting a pregnant woman, who is now believed to be the mother of his child.

TheSource.com will bring updates to this story as it develops.