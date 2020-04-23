As we go through this everlasting quarantine, music artists in the industry have been coming up with different ways to keep themselves occupied. Tory Lanez has been holding it down with Quarantine radio, Diddy with his dance-a-thon and even Casanova has created an OnlyFans account last week to make some extra coin.

R&B singer, The Dream seems to have some similar ideas in mind that will keep him entertained throughout the tough time.

The hitmaker native has created a free only fans account, where his fans will be able to share sultry videos of themselves dancing to his new album, SXTP4, which he released on April 17th.

“S/O @OnlyFans and all the beautiful ladies involved!!! we launched a page dedicated to the baby making album of the year!” The singer added a link to his onlyfans account, with a preview of the type of content that the account will hold. “Follow to view this content for freeeeee,” he included in the post.

S/O @OnlyFans and all the beautiful ladies involved!!! we launched a page dedicated to the baby making album of the year! 😏



Follow to view this content for freeeeee 👀#SXTP4https://t.co/QGE12MCHJ1 pic.twitter.com/JtB5YMDXPz — THE-DREAM (@TheKingDream) April 21, 2020