Oakland Man Arrested For Carjacking Less Than An Hour After Being Released From Jail Due to Coronavirus

Some people deserve to be behind bars and the Oakland man who released from jail and went right back in 40 minutes later is one of them.

32-year-old Robert Lee Music was arrested almost immediately following his release from jail due to the COVID-19 crisis. Correctional facilities around the country are filling out non-violent and short time offenders in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus and jails and prisons, which can and has become a hotbed for the illness.

Music was originally arrested and charged on Sunday with felony carjacking, unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle, and receiving stolen property, but was released to keep the Oakland, CA jail population to a minimum. Less than an hour after his release, Music assaulted a man and carjacked him for his Toyota, but was picked up by cops in San Ramos, right outside of Oakland.

Music is now in custody and is scheduled to appear for his arraignment tomorrow(April 24).

