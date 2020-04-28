The cast of Little Women Atlanta and the family of Ashley Ross will be kept in prayers at this tough time as they have lost one of the stars of the reality show, Ashley Ross who was often referred to as “Minnie.”

According to a statement posted on the late reality star’s Instagram page, it has confirmed the devastating news that the adored TV personality has passed. “It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.” Ross’ publicist, Liz Dixson then left her contact information.

In a separate statement, Dixson mentioned, “Ashley was a sweet and kind person with a big heart. She was an advocate for St. Jude and young women.” Fans and celebrity friends all come to social media to remember Minnie’s loving and humorous personality. Our condolences and prayers go out to the loved ones of Ashley “Minnie” Ross.