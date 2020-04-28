Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be the latest creator to deliver content to your television during the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix has announced Becoming, a documentary on Mrs. Obama’s book tour to arrive on the streaming service on May 6.



The film is described as: “an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.”



You can see Mrs. Obama’s announcement below.

I’m excited to share that on May 6, @Netflix will release BECOMING, a documentary directed by Nadia Hallgren that shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir. During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film. pic.twitter.com/fqsIbhXYeL — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 27, 2020